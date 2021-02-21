‘Language policy’ is a must for Bangla: Soumitra Sekhar Dey

Speaking of success, there are numerous countries that use their own language in every sector such as Japan, China or many European countries. They are more successful than us...

There is no substitute for mother tongue to become developed. Developed countries have developed in their mother tongue. We must advance through our mother tongue. Even Great Britain has used its own mother tongue in all sectors. The case is different for the countries that are multi-state nation such as India and America. Such countries need a lingua franca. But that is not the case with us. Most importantly Bangladesh emerged from Bangla language. Bangla did not come as the language of Bangladesh. Rather, we named our country on our language.

After independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced the introduction of Bangla at all levels and also started its implementation. For example, Viqarunnisa Noon School was forced to be converted into Bangla medium school from an English medium one. At the same time Sheikh Mujibur Rahman named our national banks in Bangla - such as Sonali, Rupali, Uttara and Janata.

The point is, whether we value our language or not depends on the attitude of the state towards the language. Our main crisis is that we have not developed any language policy. I have been personally recommending a language policy for a long time. If the state had announced a specific language policy, the tendency to speak in television dramas or write signboards in incorrect Bangla would have decreased. Since the state is an institution, it will make laws and introduce rules. It has its particular infrastructure. So we also have a responsibility to the state. We have to accept the guidelines of the state.

There has been no initiative on language in the last 70 years. We did not succeed after many attempts. For example, during the Pakistani period, the names of newspapers were Ittefaq, Ittihad, Saugat - which are derived from Arabic, Persian and Urdu. Again, during the nationalist movement, all the excellent Bengali magazines like Samakal, Kanthaswar, Shilpakala, Sangbad were published. These are revolutions. Journalists, poets and writers from within the society have used excellent Bangla words. Bangla has developed to the current condition through the writers of the sixties. Our misfortune is that the state did not own it.