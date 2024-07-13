It's frustrating when a justified movement is made controversial

Prothom Alo :

The attorney general has said that as a result of the Appellate Division's latest ruling, the quota system in not in effect for the time being. Under the circumstances, what justification is there for carrying on with the movement?

Sarjis Alam: Our one-point demand is for justified reforms of the quota system in all grades of public service. The circular of 2018 had abolished all quotas in class one and class two (ninths to 13th grades) levels. Firstly, we want logical reforms in all grades of public service. Secondly, the 2018 circular revoked quotas at the class one and class two levels. But we had called for logical reforms of the quota system. We believe that there are certain fallen-behind ethnic communities in Bangladesh who require a certain degree of quota facilities. Thirdly, there were errors in the 2018 circular. On 5 June the High Court declared this circular unlawful. So it is not possible to reinstate a circular that has been proven erroneous or to revoke it of for the student community of Bangladesh to have trust in it. We feel that even if the 2018 circular is reinstated, this will not reflect the one-point demand of the students. That is why we continue in our movement.

A specific section of the quota issue is under scrutiny in the High Court. It is not as if we cannot talk about the other sections or make demands or carry on with our movement.