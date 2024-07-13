It's frustrating when a justified movement is made controversial

Prothom Alo :
The attorney general has said that as a result of the Appellate Division's latest ruling, the quota system in not in effect for the time being. Under the circumstances, what justification is there for carrying on with the movement?
Sarjis Alam: Our one-point demand is for justified reforms of the quota system in all grades of public service. The circular of 2018 had abolished all quotas in class one and class two (ninths to 13th grades) levels. Firstly, we want logical reforms in all grades of public service. Secondly, the 2018 circular revoked quotas at the class one and class two levels. But we had called for logical reforms of the quota system. We believe that there are certain fallen-behind ethnic communities in Bangladesh who require a certain degree of quota facilities. Thirdly, there were errors in the 2018 circular. On 5 June the High Court declared this circular unlawful. So it is not possible to reinstate a circular that has been proven erroneous or to revoke it of for the student community of Bangladesh to have trust in it. We feel that even if the 2018 circular is reinstated, this will not reflect the one-point demand of the students. That is why we continue in our movement.
A specific section of the quota issue is under scrutiny in the High Court. It is not as if we cannot talk about the other sections or make demands or carry on with our movement.
At the start of the movement you all had spoken about reforms in certain specific grades including at the class one level. Now you all are calling for reforms in all grades. Will you clarify the matter?
Sarjis Alam: When we first spoke about four demands, then our first demand had been to abolish the quota system in government jobs as declared in 2018 and to keep the merit-based recruitment circular in effect. Our second demand had been, while keeping the circular in effect, to drop all illogical and discriminatory quotas in all grades of government service as soon as possible and, in keeping with the constitution, only to consider quota for the backward ethic communities. That means we had spoken about all grades even back then.
Certain ministers and those at a policymaking level in the government are saying that the issue of quotas in public service is a matter of the court. The matter should be resolved in court. However, they said that talks can be held too in necessary. What is your stand on this issue?
Sarjis Alam: We believe that a justified solution to the quota issue is a matter of government decision. If the government discusses the matter, if it holds talks with important stakeholders in this regard, and if laws are drawn up by the legislative, then the problems can easily be resolved. Then we have no need to take to the streets. We can return to our studies. On Wednesday the High Court ruling spoke of keeping all quotas intact. But the government will be able to increase or decrease this as necessary. So the ball is in the government's court now. However, it's frustrating when the justified movement of the student community is made controversial by political statements of any minister or others. This creates questions among the students from all over Bangladesh who have put their trust in the movement.
The reality in Bangladesh is that unless you can create that degree of pressure, you will not be able to catch anyone's attention. We have done whatever we did to get the government's attention
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has requested that the roads not be blocked. What is your response?
Sarjis Alam: The police has said that this programme is treating problems for the free movement of Dhaka denizens. We feel that while it is true that this is causing temporary difficulties, we are still getting huge support from these very same people. During the blockades, they stand by our side and say this is a justified movement. It should be implemented in the shortest time possible because very soon our own children will be facing this situation (quota system). Our relatives will be facing this situation. The next generation will face this situation. So this needs to be resolved speedily.
DMP pointed out the public sufferings yesterday. The day before that, in Dhaka we had enforced blockades in over 10 points at Dhaka University alone. There were blockades in from of other universities and educational institutions too. Yesterday we took those words into consideration and only had a blockade at Shahbagh. We removed the blockades from the other sites. We have been as considerate as possible. We think about the entire country, about the people, we are working for the sake of the state. We are working for the young generation. We admit that is creating temporary public sufferings. But in the long run, it will be clear how problematic this quota system is for the young generation and for the state.
Over the past few days of the movement there has been a disruption in public life in the capital and elsewhere too. Have you any alternative plans in this regard?
We didn't enforce blockades overnight. We only took up blockades on the eighth day of our movement. We demonstrated on campus for eight days, we demonstrated outside of campus and returned to the campus. We called for a one-hour blockade. Had the government taken the matter into consideration at the time, or if the government now takes at speedy decision and passes a law in parliament, then we will no longer remain on the streets.
The reality in Bangladesh is that unless you can create that degree of pressure, you will not be able to catch anyone's attention. We have done whatever we did to get the government's attention. Had we not done so, then perhaps the government, the civil society, those at a policymaking level, would not have paid as much attention to the matter as they are now. Had they paid attention before, things wouldn't have come so far. If the government acquiesces to our logical demands, we will not take up blockades. We will withdraw all programmes and return to our studies.
