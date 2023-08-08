If state not human rights-friendly, it continues cases under repealed law: Rezaur Rahman Lenin

How do you view that the Cyber Security Act being enacted by changing the name of the Digital Security Act?
The people expected the law to be repealed completely as it is a highly repressive act. The people have sought freedom from the law. But the law is not being repealed, rather changes are being made in some sections. The change will not be useful in protecting the fundamental rights of the people.
Why will it not be of use?
There will be harassment for three to four months in the cases filed under this act. When bail is granted, the defendants will have to attend court and the cases continue year after year. Sometimes the witnesses come while the complainants remain absent. There is no instance of punishment in the higher court. Increasing or decreasing punishment in the law is no matter, it will not protect the rights of the citizens. The harassment and sufferings of the people will not decrease.
The provision of imprisonment in defamation cases is being repealed. As a result, none will be arrested. How do you view this?
Defamation is not considered an offence in the civilised countries. There were movements in the civilised countries demanding not to consider defamation as an offence, the movements continue, which is a fight for freedom of expression. In many cases in Bangladesh, it is seen that defamation cases are filed against organisations. In any legal system of the world, defamation cases cannot be filed against organisations. In the proposed law of Bangladesh, a fine for defamation has been fixed at Tk 2.5 million. It is not affordable for a person or a journalist to pay this fine with honest income.
Law minister Anisul Huq has said the provision of bail has been added to different sections of the draft law. How do you view this?
In theory, I have no complaint about the provision of bail. I had a complaint over the application of the law as when a case is filed bailable provisions tagged with non-bail provisions. A decrease in 14 non-bail provisions will not be helpful for the accused in the application of the law.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights office recommended to amend 8 sections and to completely repeal two sections of the Digital Security Act. Has the recommendation of the UN been adopted?
I have not got the draft of the new act. The UN made the recommendation two years ago and the question is, with whom did the UN discuss and make the recommendations? The situation was violent at the time and the situation still exists. A 78-year-old journalist and a child have been sued. Teachers, students and artists have been sued. This is not only unfortunate but also an injustice.
There are many unclear words and sections in the Digital Security Act. We have not heard any commitment to clarify those. What will you say about this?
These issues have been discussed and we have given our views in writing about these issues and have written in the newspapers. They took notes and said that they would respond. Did they respond? Did they invite me for the second time? They didn't, as they had never taken these issues into consideration.
The draft of the Cyber Security Act will be placed in parliament in September. But a demand has been raised to discuss the matter among the stakeholders.
There has been no discussion with us over the draft of the Cyber Security Act. The civil society has not got the copy of the draft. The draft has been prepared by the information and communication technology division. Without discussing it with the stakeholders, they placed it in the cabinet meeting and sent it to the law ministry. Later it will be placed in the parliament.
The act will not be legitimate if it is not made transparently and neutrally, maybe it is correct legally. Bangladesh citizens will not accept it.
Another matter is, the word 'security' should not be there in the Cyber Security Act. If we use this word, we feel insecure. It should have been a cyber protection law or cyber protection act for citizens, which will simultaneously provide political, economic, social and cultural protection. But that has not happened.
It has been said, the cases filed earlier under the Digital Security Act will continue. How do you view this?
There are two things here. When a law is repealed and if that law is repressive, if the state admits, it is repressive and changes it, then the state seeks apology to the citizens.
The state discusses with the victims and tries to make up for their political, social and cultural loss. But Bangladesh has not admitted so far that the law is repressive, which is harmful for the political, economic, social and cultural rights. When a state is not become human-rights friendly, it continues cases filed under the act which has been abolished. Is Bangladesh that sort of a state?
How would the proposed new law be a relief instead of the Digital Security Act?
In fact it is not a relief, it has created mental pressure on the citizens. Many people thought that the cases filed against their brothers, sisters and fathers will be stopped. But after a few hours, they came to know that the law is not repealed and being changed, which has disappointed them.