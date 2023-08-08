If state not human rights-friendly, it continues cases under repealed law: Rezaur Rahman Lenin

There has been no discussion with us over the draft of the Cyber Security Act. The civil society has not got the copy of the draft. The draft has been prepared by the information and communication technology division. Without discussing it with the stakeholders, they placed it in the cabinet meeting and sent it to the law ministry. Later it will be placed in the parliament.

The act will not be legitimate if it is not made transparently and neutrally, maybe it is correct legally. Bangladesh citizens will not accept it.

Another matter is, the word 'security' should not be there in the Cyber Security Act. If we use this word, we feel insecure. It should have been a cyber protection law or cyber protection act for citizens, which will simultaneously provide political, economic, social and cultural protection. But that has not happened.