Shefali: Seeking closure from spectres of the past

Art has always been with me. I am from the streets of Chittagong. I remember, perhaps it was in the village, how we would draw in the sand, how we would use plants to make colours. I have always been creative. In Bangladesh, I learnt how to dance and sing in the orphanage. I always have one song in my head. I don't know the words well, but I sing it 'la-la-la-la' in the tune. I was adopted and the first time I came back to Bangladesh was in 1996. I found my orphanage and I sung this song to them without the words, and they told me, yes, this was from that home. I still don't what it is about, besides it being about flowers. I still sing it for my kids.

Art came later. I have always been drawing somehow and I remember a teacher in Grade 7 in Denmark. I am not academic. I found school work very difficult. I would always have music in my head and in another world where no one could say I was good or not good. So I was drawing in the local church and one of my teachers told me at that time, I would be a great artist. But at that time I didn't know what he meant. What was an artist?

I was educated as a graphic designer. In the crash of 2000, our company closed down and I lost my job. One of my good friends told me, start painting. I said, no, I cannot paint. She said, yes you can. Then I met an Iranian artist and he gave me the chance to become an artist. He taught me how to use colours, drawing and so on. So that was a new universe I hadn't known about. And from that time I knew I would be an artist. But still in Denmark, it was only hobby-based. I was jumping from one style to another, but was never inspired there. Around 2002, I decided I wanted to be inspired by India, Bangladesh, Pakistan because these were the same family. I was actually stuck. It would be easy to be inspired in Africa or Japan, but this part of the world was difficult. It should have been easy because it was me, but I stuck. I tried to make a street picture, but it didn't seem to be India-inspired or Bangladesh-inspired at all.

In 2003 in Africa, I was actually pregnant though I didn't know it at the time. I painted a pregnant woman with her stomach. At the end of the curve, I left one piece of the collage and that was a girl inside me. At the time I didn't know the gender, but it was a girl. So this painting belonged to my daughter. I decided that whatever it takes, I want to be inspired by my roots.

But something was blocked for me. Maybe it was my childhood because I don't want to be reminded of what happened that time. When I walked today and we passed a pond, I felt compelled to stop. I had to see it. Something reminded me of the past. I know am not from this area, I am from Chittagong, but the smell of the pond brought memories. Last time I was here I had a fruit, not a pear but a different fruit, but the smell and taste was very sweet and reminded me of my childhood. To be honest, something from the street has blocked my memories. I don't want to be reminded of the sadness. I am afraid when I walk there.

Even when I came last time to Bangladesh, I texted the people first saying, remember to pick me up. I sent them my pictures. I didn't want to come out before they came. I said, “You have to carry the name 'Shefali' so I know it's me.” I was desperate to know there would be someone to take care of me as soon as I landed. My trauma was from the airport in 1996 when someone took my suitcase and ran away and I shouted after him. But it was just a boy who wanted to help me. I didn't know at the time, and the picture stayed with me. I didn't want it to happen again. This time I was fine.

When I came in 2018, the welcome I got was like a sister returning home. Everyone was so kind. I felt, this is my home. This time I had no trauma. I feel at home here. Next time I have to go to Chittagong because I have a lot of trauma from there. But I want to overcome that. I will visit my orphanage and feel the street.

This time I will be interviewing street kids because I know the feeling of being outside, being lost, being helpless.