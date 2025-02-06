There used to be a single enemy, now enemies appear on all fronts: Nahid Islam

Students who led the July mass uprising are going to form a new political party. Social media posts of two advisers indicate you are going to resign from the advisory council and join the party…
Nahid Islam: We have not yet finalised a decision to resign from the advisory council. Perhaps, it might take a little more time. We are trying to understand where we can play the role more – inside the government or on the streets. Students took part in the mass uprising, it is necessary to consolidate and unite them now and also in the coming days.
Various political parties have been active after the 5 August, but those who belong to no party still hold a type of political desire and want to play a role in leadership or state building. A necessity has arisen to set up a political party to consolidate these forces, there has been such a discussion since last August-September. At that time, we thought it was necessary to consolidate the government taking the political parties along.
We have come to the government as the representative of the mass uprising and we have several commitments; we planned to leave the government after implementing those commitments but we are reconsidering it now.
Are you going to take any responsibility in the new party?
Nahid Islam: No decision to leave the government has yet been finalised. If something happens so, then…
Prothom Alo :
Has any decision been reached on the name and the launching time of the party?
Nahid Islam: So far I have learned no name has been finalised. The second half of February is being considered for the launching of the party; It might be between 15 to 28 February, as far as I have learned.
Prothom Alo :
It is heard one of three student advisers will first come to the new party and the remaining two will be in the government for now.
Nahid Islam: Maybe.
There was talks on a recent remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on the poll-time neutral government. You also said on Facebook that you see indications of another 1/11 in Mirza Fakhrul’s demand. 1/11 did not bode well for BNP so why did you think the the BNP secretary general indicated 1/11?
Nahid Islam: This government is neutral enough in terms of what the BNP secretary general spoke about a neutral government. The government is taking big decisions through a kind of discussion with BNP. Students demanded a change of the president that BNP did not support, so the government did not move ahead without a consensus.
We also said that if we partake in political activities we will do so after leaving the government. So how does the issue of neutrality arise? That is why questions came up about whether BNP wants another government replacing the Professor Muhammad Yunus government. If so, it will be a 1/11-like government. BNP was the victim of that in the past. That 1/11 government took Awami League to power through a nexus. I was talking about from that angle. If a government like the 1/11 is formed, they (BNP) may become beneficiaries this time though they were the victim previously.
However, I certainly do not think BNP secretary general said it very intentionally.
You said in an interview that the tone of BNP’s remarks on the interim government is likr Awami League. Why are you thinking so?
Nahid Islam: Previously, BNP also tried to say this is a non-elected government and an elected government must be formed soon. Awami League also said this is a non-elected, illegal and unconstitutional government. When BNP made such remarks, then questions arose about the perception on the government. There have been many similarities between BNP and Awami League from that point. BNP apparently did not side with the students on the president and July proclamation issues, creating a distance.
What BNP is trying to say is that this is a non-elected government, but this is actually a wrong statement. An election is not the legitimacy of this government because power change did not take place through election, it happened through a mass uprising. Normally, there will be support after an uprising, and that exists but it has come for a short time. BNP is getting close to Awami League by saying this government is non-elected, illegal and unconstitutional. So I have said from this point of view that we must keep an eye that if BNP started seeing and explaining the government from the perspective that the Awami League holds, then people will not find differences between them.
Prothom Alo :
Recently, adviser Mahfuj Alam said in a speech Awami League will not be allowed to participate in the election. Is the government going to ban Awami League?
Nahid Islam: Mahfuj Alam made this statement from a political view. Those of us who represent the mass uprising also think Awami League no longer has political and moral rights to do politics in this name (Awami League) or this ideology in this country. The government has not yet decided what its legal framework will be, but recommendations from courts might come once trial proceedings progress. Perhaps, we might make a final decision on Awami League considering all these, but trial is the main task before this.
We will understand through the trial how much Awami League as a party participated in the massacre, how many portions of the party’s leaders and activists were involved and how they committed the crimes.
Currently, at what stage is the issue of the July proclamation?
Nahid Islam: BNP has not yet filed their draft. They said they have prepared it and will give it soon. Many other parties sent their draft. Students sent theirs long ago. The government has all preparation, now they await BNP’s participation.
Prothom Alo :
Why are the families of the martyred and the injured in the July mass uprising taking to the streets repeatedly to press their demands? Many said the families of the martyred and the injured are not getting the adequate attention of the government.
Nahid Islam: There has been a slight delay in some cases because of some bureaucratic complexities, but all types of initiatives of the government continue. July Shaheed Smrity Foundation has assisted the families of the martyred privately. The government allocated Tk 3 million per family and will start providing Tk 1 million to them this month. Funds are also allocated for the injured.
The directorate of the July mass uprising will start working soon. This directorate will form them for lifetime under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
Arrangements have been made for the injured. Many were sent abroad for treatment. Education for the injured and the families of the martyred has been made free of cost. Rehabilitation arrangements will be made at various places for the injured. These are the initiatives that have been taken so far.
Yet, demonstrations take place on streets repeatedly…
Nahid Islam: They (the injured and the families of the martyred) are very worried and concerned about the trial proceedings and security. Since police have not been yet active fully; various Awami League leaders and activists who are accused in cases have not been arrested yet. Besides, they still have a sort of anger and trauma as the trial has not taken place yet.
These are your responsibilities, that trial takes place properly. It is also your responsibility to ensure security.
Nahid Islam: We have repeatedly been sitting with them and talking to them. They want recognition for July socially. They also expect people will remember the July events more and show more respect. From that point of view, various political parties should be more vocal socially and more events should be organised with them. Had we announced the July proclamation, it would have been a formal recognition of the martyred and the injured.
I think this is not an issue solely for the government. They want they would have more space in public memory, their trauma will be alleviated. I think everyone in the country should be more attentive to the matters of the martyred and the injured. Initiatives from the government continue. I hope they will receive these benefits very soon.
Prothom Alo :
Women had a significant role on the frontlines of the July movement but why have they gone from sight after the movement? Does the government have nothing to do here?
Nahid Islam: We have a reality in this case. The nation celebrated women’s participation at that time but people did not celebrate women’s participation in politics that much. You will see our women activists or coordinators have become victims of bullying at various places including social media platforms.
The use of muscle power and the culture of violence that we have in our politics have not gone away yet. So, families still have fear from that point. Society creates barriers for them in many ways. A large portion of women returned home from that perspective. Yet I think that the spirit of revolution still exists among them. They want to participate and get involved with us in many ways. We are also trying to take various initiatives. Professor Muhammad Yunus held a programme with the July daughters who were with the movement at various universities and districts.
We are also sending women to various leadership and training programmes abroad. We are also taking such programmes. Actually, social and cultural change is inevitable to increase women’s leadership and participation in politics.
Media faced threats and pressures even after the 5 August. You are also in charge of the information and broadcasting ministry. What are you thinking about the free press and a media free from intimidation?
Nahid Islam: So far I know, no pressure was created on the media due to criticising the government. We also said that the media should be careful on the banned student organisations, accused in cases, and collaborators of the fascists, as well as publishing inaccurate information.
There is no pressure on the media from the government, but several types of social pressure have arisen and the government has helped the media on this matter. Various groups demonstrated against different media outlets at various places, and the government and law enforcement agencies have supported the media. Those who carried out disorders have been given a stern message. However, a section of people are angry about the media and what the role of media was during the past 15 years.
This government wants the media to remain open, criticise logically and publish objective news, but various media outlets played the role of collaborators of fascism. Journalists took stances in many cases leaving professionals, but no statement has come from the media on this matter. It is necessary to make statements from the media from the point of view of when they could not publish news or in which circumstance, what sort of pressure they went through.
We believe in this policy that from the media to everyone criticise the government freely. We welcome it. We address the criticisms. We have made many changes to our policies accordingly and will do so in future.
Currently, distances and divisions are visible among the forces of the mass uprising. When students move ahead with an issue, opposition is created. Controversy also arose politically on how much stake in the uprising one has.
Nahid Islam: Many went after ur party interests and group interests after the uprising. For this, we could not stand on a certain point on many issues. Not only political parties, all of these so many demonstrations are also being done for the sake of their group interests. Now, we should have worked together for the national interest. That unity is not becoming visible. Everyone is trying to achieve their interests.
Yet, I do not think unity has been destroyed entirely. Disagreements have been arising, but those are being resolved through discussions. Now we are not going back to our previous tradition of entirely oppositely vengeance. How much we are united on reform has been a big challenge for us, and it will be proved how much unity we still hold and how much we do not hold.
Prothom Alo :
People have limitless expectations from this government. Previously prices were increased by syndication and people hoped that would not happen anymore. What is the government actually doing to reduce the suffering of people since words do not bring relief?
Nahid Islam: This reality actually exists. We are actually embarrassed to a large extent over this issue. People wanted economic conditions to be tackled… but this government was formed on the ruins of the previous government. We found bureaucracy and police in a place… the government had to stand up from there. There are many barriers and conspiracies. Previously there seemed to be a single enemy, now it seems enemy on all fronts. There are various kinds of enemies.
How the extortion spiked… people also desired that political culture would be changed through the participation of the mass uprising. Activists of the parties that participated in the uprising are also involved in extortion. This political goodwill should also come from them too. If there is no political goodwill, only arrests and law and order will not bring changes.
Reform or election – a confrontation is arising in politics.
Nahid Islam: We did not see reform and election separately; rather reform commissions are working giving priority to election. The six reform commissions that are getting priority are related to governance, the remaining ones are for public interests and those are equally important. However, six reform commissions were formed aimed at changing electoral and governing systems.
Political parties, especially BNP and Jamaat, have been talking about elections from a point of political strategy. Currently, BNP has no politics other than talking about elections. The government is eager and interested in carrying out the reforms they (BNP) have been talking about, within this time. Yet they are creating pressure, and we do not see it negatively. We have been asking for time from them and urging for unity because if we hand over the power to any party without any reform it will be difficult for them to run the government. If the desire of people is not fulfilled, if people do not see change, the anger of people will continue to exist.
Prothom Alo :
People have huge expectations from this government. How much of that expectation have you fulfilled in the past six months? How do you mark it out of 10?
Nahid Islam: I will mark a little less than 50 per cent. The government has limitations and challenges but has complete goodwill. If more cooperation comes from political parties, forces of the uprising and the people, we hope the government will be more effective. People might have huge expectations, but everyone wants to have a taste of change. But we have to do our tasks on the basis of priority.
Reform, trial and rehabilitation of the wounded and the families of the martyred – these are our three basic goals. Besides, there is routine work – law and order, as well as goods prices. We are working on keeping these five tasks in mind, but many issues like various movements and demands are in fact disrupting our many tasks. Many movements are not suppressed like the past. We do not want to do that either. Efforts are underway to solve this through discussion.
Prothom Alo :
Thank You
Nahid Islam: Thank you.