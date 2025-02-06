There used to be a single enemy, now enemies appear on all fronts: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam: We have not yet finalised a decision to resign from the advisory council. Perhaps, it might take a little more time. We are trying to understand where we can play the role more – inside the government or on the streets. Students took part in the mass uprising, it is necessary to consolidate and unite them now and also in the coming days.

Various political parties have been active after the 5 August, but those who belong to no party still hold a type of political desire and want to play a role in leadership or state building. A necessity has arisen to set up a political party to consolidate these forces, there has been such a discussion since last August-September. At that time, we thought it was necessary to consolidate the government taking the political parties along.

We have come to the government as the representative of the mass uprising and we have several commitments; we planned to leave the government after implementing those commitments but we are reconsidering it now.