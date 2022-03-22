Many make profit out of water and many do not get access: Hasin Jahan

There are several reasons. Firstly, we are extracting excessive water and most of this water is used in agriculture sector, followed by the industry sector and a little portion of water is used as drinking water. How much water we extract and whether that amount of water is recharged or not is a matter of concern. And we don't know it because there is no ground water monitoring mapping system in Bangladesh. We know our gas reserve but not our water reserve. We are not aware of where we are heading. Besides, we also don't know the quality of the water, what sort of change is occurring to our water.

The second issue is, and which is very important, we cannot kept surface water separated from groundwater. So where does the groundwater come from? This water is recharged from surface water somehow. This is called interconnection. So, how is groundwater polluted? Let me give you an example. Lots of chemicals are used in agriculture and that mixes with water. As a result, nitrate and lead increase in water. Say, this water ends up at a canal; it then slowly goes to aquifer. Thus, nitrate, heavy metal and lead is polluting the groundwater.

Then, we drink water from tube wells. And where the water contains arsenic, we drink water from alternative source. But we are using this arsenic water for other purposes like washing and cooking. This arsenic water creates arsenide in the air and that goes to water again and becomes more difficult to separate. Another thing is when we extract excessive water, various things come up with it due to geogenic reasons. We found significant presence of manganese in water in several places though any large-scale research is to be carried out on it. Presence of manganese in drinking water may affect nerve and poses risk to unborn baby. we are finding such problems. So, groundwater has become subject to pollution in an alarming level.

One more thing is that water mining. We extract huge amount of water from certain place and that place gets totally dried up. And that very place would take thousands of years to fill it up again or would not be recharged at all. So, we are creating an irreversible damage to environment.