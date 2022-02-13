MD wants to impose the responsibility of WASA’s corruption on consumers: Golam Rahman

The subsidy is given from the money paid by the people. Subsidies can be given for public welfare. The rationale for reducing subsidies is not to increase prices, but to reduce the cost of water purification and supply. For example, the chairman of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) is an additional secretary. Similarly, the chief officials of Bangladesh Biman, Petrobangla and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation are also additional secretaries. The importance and management of these organisations is no less than that of WASA. The monthly salary allowance of an additional secretary is around Tk 100,000, while the salary of Dhaka WASA MD is about Tk 700,000. With the appointment of an additional secretary to the post of MD, it seems possible to save around Tk 5 to 6 million a year. WASA MD has chosen the path of reducing subsidies by placing all the responsibilities of mismanagement, corruption and unnecessary expenses on the consumers. If he and the government focus on reducing the company's unnecessary expenses, it doesn't look like there will be a need for a price increase.