Not economic, but political strategy behind joining BRICS

The news of Bangladesh's application to join BRICS has surfaced at a time when the country is a hot topic in the international arena. Some other nations, like Saudi Arabia, also expressed their interest in joining BRICS. How significant would BRICS membership be for Bangladesh?

We have some issues to understand why Bangladesh expressed its interest to join BRICS. To begin with, the global system is in need of reform at the moment and it is acknowledged by all. Many multilateral mechanisms have been rendered ineffective due to the dominance of the United States. It is also crucial for upholding socio-economic and climate change related rights of the least developed and relatively less developed countries.

Additionally, Bangladesh's interest in joining BRICS may stem from the broader effort to gear up the role of developing nations through a southern alliance.

We have to keep it in mind that the current BRICS members have greater aspirations. Their desire to rope in Bangladesh might be driven by a pull factor. Also, the desire may stem from a push factor on the point of view that Bangladesh may seek to gain solidarity from some other big nations due to its current conflicting position with the Western powers.

We have noticed different types of reprimands and punitive measures from some major world powers over elections as well as human rights conditions in Bangladesh. We have also seen diverse responses from the government.

There is room to explain the decision to join BRICS in the light of these reactions.