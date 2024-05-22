I could not understand the motive of US ban: Aziz Ahmed

Aziz Ahmed: Al-Jazeera also brought these two allegations against me and now the US joined too. I said during that time and still maintain that these allegations are not true. My brother in question has not been living in the country since 2002. I don’t agree with the notion that I helped him by using my position in government. And the letter that awarded presidential pardon to my brother mentioned that the case against him was politically motivated. He is closely connected with the Awami Jubo League. That’s why the letter mentioned the case being politically motivated. It happened within several months of my appointment as army chief. My other brother was pardoned before I became the army chief. It had nothing to do with influencing my government post.