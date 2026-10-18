Reforms must be carried out in our own interests, not under pressure

Prothom Alo :

If you had to specify, what should be our steps for economic recovery?

Mohammad Abu Eusuf: For economic recovery, we need a big push or a major boost. I want to explain this using the three ''C''s.

Firstly, comprehensiveness or an overall perspective. If we think about the banking sector or revenue sector in isolation, desired results will not be achieved. Because one sector is interconnected with another, we need to develop an integrated and coordinated system. For instance, in revenue collection, an automated system needs to be carried out from start to finish. For example, if we cannot connect the holding number information of the City Corporation with the relevant database to increase revenue collection, the desired outcome will not be achieved.

Secondly, coordination. There needs to be effective coordination between various government agencies. Often, WASA's work does not coordinate with the work of the power department, resulting in repeated digging in the same area, increased costs, and inconvenience for people. The initiative to bring investment-related agencies under an integrated framework is a positive step.

Thirdly, compliance. In today's world, a strong saying prevails, ''No compliance, no business.'' In the matter of compliance, there is no room for laxity in areas where we say zero tolerance. Be it environmental, social, or economic compliance, it must be ensured.

To bring about economic recovery, the three ''C''s must be ensured together. If we can ensure good governance and strengthen institutions, the path to economic recovery will become smooth. Our main issue is that while there are rules, they are not implemented. Let me give an example. The Public Money and Budget Management Act of 2009 requires the presentation of budget progress to Parliament every three months.

However, without proper implementation, it's impossible to understand where the economy is headed or what progress is being made in budget implementation.

After assuming responsibility, the current government has formulated a five-year reform strategy. It has set targets for GDP growth rate, public and private investment, and national savings. Now the question is, are we following this strategy? How can that be determined? For this, an integrated dashboard can be created, where progress based on KPIs can be measured. It needs to be considered a national priority. If progress is made according to the target in any area, it should be indicated in green, and if not, it should be shown in red. This will make it easy to identify problem areas and hold the relevant people accountable.