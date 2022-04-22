‘No one should be attacked for religious beliefs’

I've had a wonderful trip to Bangladesh. It has been great to be here during the holy month of Ramadan to see how the people of Bangladesh celebrate this holy month. I've had the chance to meet with leaders of the Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities, and of course of the Muslim community. What they emphasised is that the people of Bangladesh have lived together for so long in peace and harmony and that included the Hindu and the Muslim communities. And that has only reinforced my belief that there is a strong tradition of religious tolerance within the country and when there are issues, the people are very serious about coming together to address those issues and make clear that those who would try to sow any division or hatred, will not succeed. The people and the government are working together to address any challenges to religious freedom here in Bangladesh.