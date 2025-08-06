Conscious effort is made not to take sides with any party

Asif Nazrul

We face a lot of criticism, often quite harsh. But when I look at everyone individually, many among us are doing a very good job. Our economic adviser, Salehuddin Ahmed bhai, energy adviser, Fouzul Kabir bhai, and trade adviser, Sheikh Bashiruddin bhai are all doing well. Our religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain bhai has done an excellent job with Hajj management. I could name others too.

As for failures, it would not be appropriate for me to name names, that is for you to judge.

But we all have a sense, from Sir’s (Professor Yunus’) body language and his way of working, how much he values each of our contributions.