We still have to dream of reducing poverty

Prothom Alo :

Zahid Hussain: Bangladesh's economy is in a fragile state, as evidenced by recent reports and surveys from entities like the World Bank, IMF, and PPRC. One of our most significant development achievements was reducing poverty, but now it is going in the opposite direction. Both the number and rate of poor people are rising. If significant changes are not made, this trend is likely to continue in the coming days.

Growth is also weakening. Inflation is rising, and even when it's not increasing, it remains at a high level. Real wages are decreasing, and there is no significant increase in employment. To understand what the economy is ultimately delivering to people's lives, we need to look at these issues. In those areas, the situation is not good.

Nonetheless, there is room for hope. The public uprising in July 2024 demonstrated that people do not accept tyranny indefinitely. Despite differing opinions, people can organise with a common goal and bring about change. It has set a real precedent for demanding accountability against misrule. Someone may evade accountability for a few years, but ultimately, they have to face the people.

The potential for a new political settlement that the public uprising created has not yet been realised. There are also instances of disappointment. Still, we cannot underestimate the power of people's ability to organise. This capability has played a role in our past development. Despite various adversities, life expectancy has increased, poverty has decreased, and industrialisation has occurred. There was once a major concern about whether food could be provided for seventy million people. Significant changes have taken place in agriculture, allowing food to be provided for many more people. Despite adversity, Bangladesh can bring about change, and that is the greatest source of hope for me.