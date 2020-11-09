‘Political government not running the country’

Those who are in power are not bothered about democratic values or norms. But that was the basic spirit of our independence. The country is not really being governed by any political party or politics. The law enforcement agencies are being given priority. Non-political civil-military forces are becoming more powerful than political forces. During 1/11, it was about minus two. Now it is about minus one. It was during 1/11 (referring to the military-backed caretaker government) that efforts were made to eliminate BNP.

Meetings and rallies cannot be held now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even before that, we were not allowed to carry out our normal organisational programmes. There are over 100,000 cases against our party men. BNP is not a revolutionary or underground party. Our politics are open. We are now organising ourselves and working towards a concerted movement with others.