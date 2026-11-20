You are not a newcomer here in Bangladesh, particularly Cox's Bazar. Have you noticed anything significant or new this time?
Kelly E Currie: The thing that really concerned me the most is the the fragility of the situation for women. When I was here in 2018, it was mostly women. There were very few men at all. The camps are still, predominantly women and children. But the women seem to feel insecure. Before they were like, "I am safe here in this camp. The people who did the harm to me were in Rakhine. I got away from them and I'm now in this safe place." I think that the the biggest difference for me is how insecure women feel in the camps right now. They really feel quite unsafe.
Like your predecessors, you are yet to be allowed to land in the territory of Myanmar. Does it make it difficult to carry out your task in an objective and balanced way as the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of Myanmar?
Kelly E Currie: Of course it does. We do our best to get information from the brave human rights defenders and monitors and civil society organisations working inside the country, in both the regime and non-regime territory. They are doing a tremendous job and they're very brave and very good about collecting information and evidence, including reporters. I can't go there but I hope that that will change.
I remain hopeful and optimistic that I will be able to enter and engage with the authorities. I have to be factual. I have to be accurate, I have to be independent. The core of the mandate is independence. But I am not required necessarily to be unbiased. I have a bias toward human rights and toward the survivors and victims of human rights, not toward the oppressors.
I don't have to be objective about the perpetrator. Objectivity doesn't mean that I treat the perpetrators and the victims the same. I don't have to be neutral. I get to be biased toward the survivors and victims and against the perpetrators. That is part of my responsibility as I see it. Maybe people will criticise me for this, but I don't see how you do this role without that.
Meanwhile, India has not just political engagement with Myanmar, but also is doing business with them. There is port in Sittwe, the Kaladan Multimodal Project. Do you find this sort of engagement problematic?
Kelly E Currie: I do, because at the end of the day, you're providing resources and legitimacy to a regime that uses both resources and legitimacy to terrorise its own population, to commit atrocities. When you're doing business with the military regime, you're helping to perpetuate a cycle of violence and terror and atrocities in Myanmar. It's that simple.
Prothom Alo :
At the Security Council you voiced concern about the role of China and Russia. Do think China wants a sort of controlled instability in its own interests and on its own conditions?
Kelly E Currie: Absolutely. China is in a particular position as it shares a long border with Myanmar, I think they want access to the Indian Ocean. For the past five years since the coup in 2021, they have played all sides. They apparently have links with proxy armed groups.
When Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met President Xi Jinping in June this year, they discussed the concept of an economic corridor starting from Kunming through Myanmar to Kyaukphyu and the Bay of Bengal. Do you think there were strategic interests involved?
Kelly E Currie: I think their deep-rooted interest, their strategic objective is Kyaukphyu. One of the reasons, frankly, that the conflict has intensified so much in the Rakhine State is because the Arakan Army has gotten so close to Sittwe and to Kyaukphyu. And China doesn't want the Arakan Army in control of Kyaukphyu. But if the Arakan Army ultimately ends up in control of Kyaukphyu, of course China will deal with them. They will cut whatever deal they have to cut because that's how they do.
You refer to the issue of human rights violation, pointing to recruitment through the conscription as well as other abuses by the Arakan Army. How can these armed groups be held accountable for their action without weakening the wider resistance against the junta?
Kelly E Currie: In some of the resistance-held areas, they are taking accountability measures directly. When there are problems, they get involved. I think that this is a model. There was just an incident in Kachin where an Independence Army fighter was involved in an incident of beating up a civilian. The KIA took action against him because they have to be accountable to their community.
The challenge in Rakhine is that, in the eyes of the Arakan Army, they are being accountable to the Rakhine community for these violations. And so I think that's a problem.
I think it's extremely challenging also because the Rohingya armed groups in some cases are little more than just criminal elements. In some cases it is heard they received some support from even within Bangladesh. We have to be honest about this. And that's why I'm so happy to hear this government say that Bangladeshi territory will not be used by armed groups. But then the Rohingya community is so marginalised, they're squeezed between the Rohingya armed groups that don't have the best interest of the Rohingya people in mind. And they're squeezed by the Arakan Army.
I think the accountability will ultimately come from within Myanmar. And to me the best outcome is transitional justice efforts taken once the conflict is over. If you don't build this from the beginning, then you just end up worse.
Look at the failure by the international community, including by the UN, and also by major donors and by major powers talking about human rights and democracy like the United States. It was said you can't bring up things like transitional justice right now. They say, we'll do investment and economic reform first, and then maybe we'll get to these issues later. That doesn't work.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
Thank you too.