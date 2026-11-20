Kelly E Currie: Of course it does. We do our best to get information from the brave human rights defenders and monitors and civil society organisations working inside the country, in both the regime and non-regime territory. They are doing a tremendous job and they're very brave and very good about collecting information and evidence, including reporters. I can't go there but I hope that that will change.

I remain hopeful and optimistic that I will be able to enter and engage with the authorities. I have to be factual. I have to be accurate, I have to be independent. The core of the mandate is independence. But I am not required necessarily to be unbiased. I have a bias toward human rights and toward the survivors and victims of human rights, not toward the oppressors.

I don't have to be objective about the perpetrator. Objectivity doesn't mean that I treat the perpetrators and the victims the same. I don't have to be neutral. I get to be biased toward the survivors and victims and against the perpetrators. That is part of my responsibility as I see it. Maybe people will criticise me for this, but I don't see how you do this role without that.