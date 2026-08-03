Sheikh Hasina's departure seemed miraculous

Prothom Alo :

Mirza Fakhrul: You understand, it was a very exciting moment. Hasina leaving felt like a miraculous event to us. We had been fighting for this for 17 years, and such a huge, tough movement cannot really be described—the emotion of that moment. I was also in contact with our chairman at intervals. After that, we were all taken to Bangabhaban. We started in the afternoon, but it was evening by the time we arrived, taking almost three hours to get there. The streets were filled with people, and everyone was incredibly joyous. Men, women, and children were everywhere, some with kids on their shoulders.

When we were about to leave the cantonment gate, we saw that there was no way to drive out. The road was completely blocked by people. Right there, on top of some drums, first Manna stood, then I, and then Jamaat-e-Islami's Shafiqur Rahman stood. We requested everyone to maintain peace and discipline, as we need to run the country. We were on our way to Bangabhaban. By the time we reached Bangabhaban, it was almost evening. The student leaders had not yet arrived. A few had reached, but I don’t remember their names exactly. Leaders from different political parties, the chiefs of the three armed forces, and officials from DGFI and NSI were there. Asif Nazrul was negotiating; in fact, he was bridging the conversations that were taking place. He was also at the Army Headquarters and was playing a leading role. (At Bangabhaban) Once we arrived there, discussions were taking place. Right at the start, I said that before any discussions, Begum Khaleda Zia must be released. Then the Army Chief said, yes, that indeed should be done.