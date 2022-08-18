Difficult to oust this govt by street movement: Hafiz Uddin Ahmed

I didn't ever. Complaining is not in my nature. I have become old. I will be 78 in September. There is no one senior to me in BNP except former speaker Muhammad Jamiruddin Sircar and Selima Rahman. Others are junior to me. All leaders except Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain held position lower than me. They elevated to higher position at their own ability, maybe I don’t have such ability.

Once I was a best footballer of the country. Everyone in army knows what kind of officer I was. I did not become a lawmaker at anyone’s mercy. I joined BNP after becoming the lawmaker. All things considered, there is some pride in me. I am not someone who will bend to anyone. I love the party and I have been in it for 31 years, albeit it is becoming difficult to get involved in the party.