Not a single American soldier will be allowed in Afghanistan

Farahi: Those are there but one of the key achievements is Islamic Emirate’s operations as the central government. Think about this…in the last 20 years the country's president couldn't change even the governor of a province. They were warlords and refused to obey the centre – Kabul. Alhamdulillah, in the government of Islamic Emirate, we have one consolidated, unique government and administration. The second key achievement is controlling opium. This too is a big achievement since 95 percent of opium was cultivated in Afghanistan. There were four million drug addicts. We have managed to send a large number of them to rehabilitation centres. If you were here earlier, you would have seen addicts everywhere – under the bridge, parks, in neighbourhoods. Now it is difficult to find one. Another key success is stabilising the currency, Dollar to Afghani (One Dollar equals to 66 Afghani) which is strong.