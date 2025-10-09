In frames

Glimpses of Kabul nights

Afghanistan, a country currently being ruled by the Taliban, is diplomatically almost isolated from the rest of the world. There is a curiosity about the lifestyle of the country under Islamic rule. There is a variety and diversity in the lifestyle in Kabul. Life in the capital city is buzzing with malls, restaurants, street food, indoor games, beauty parlours and men's grooming salons too. Prothom Alo’s Kolkata correspondent Suvojit Bagchi captured night-time Kabul on 8 October with his camera