Glimpses of Kabul nights

Afghanistan, a country currently being ruled by the Taliban, is diplomatically almost isolated from the rest of the world. There is a curiosity about the lifestyle of the country under Islamic rule. There is a variety and diversity in the lifestyle in Kabul. Life in the capital city is buzzing with malls, restaurants, street food, indoor games, beauty parlours and men's grooming salons too. Prothom Alo’s Kolkata correspondent Suvojit Bagchi captured night-time Kabul on 8 October with his camera

Kabul's streets are busy even at 9:00 in the night,
Suvojit Bagchi
An Afghan National Police official is busy controlling the traffic. He smiles when he sees the camera
Suvojit Bagchi
Roads and pavements of Kabul are quite neat and clean.
Suvojit Bagchi
An old man on the street calls out 'boot polish!'
Suvojit Bagchi
All sorts of deep-fried street food are sold on the Kabul roadsides
Suvojit Bagchi
People gather in this area for its street food and kebabs
Suvojit Bagchi
People enter an well-known restaurant. Outside, a young man sells roses on the street.
Suvojit Bagchi
Young men enjoy snooker. Wi-Fi connection is also available here
Suvojit Bagchi
A buzzing men's grooming at 8:00 am. However, women have no such scope of taking photographs at beauty salons.
Suvojit Bagchi
