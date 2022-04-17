'River pollution has made Dhaka an ecologically dead city'

The government took several initiatives to save Buriganga and other rivers around Dhaka, the court has issued directives many times, but river encroachment and pollution has not stopped. Why?

A large amount of the encroached parts of Buriganga and other rivers around Dhaka have been recovered, but it has not been possible to stop the pollution. The rivers around Dhaka -- Buriganga, Turag, Tongi canal and Balu -- are ecologically dead. This pollution is so excessive because it has not been possible to take action against the polluters or simply, action has not been taken. The main reason behind the pollution of these four rivers is that the household sewage is taken by the city corporation storm drains to the canals in the city from where the sewage flows directly into these rivers. This Dhaka city of around 20 million people is now a city surrounded by sewage. The main reason for this predicament is WASA's unpardonable failure to construct an adequate number of sewerage lines.

Chemical waste is continually emptied into the rivers from the factories in and around Dhaka city. The organic and inorganic waste has polluted the rivers around Dhaka, even Shitalakshya, Bangshi, Labandaha and Khiro, rendering them all ecologically dead.

As chairman of the National River Protection Commission, on 16 March I stood on the banks of Buriganga determining the target of rendering all the rivers around Dhaka pollution-free by 17 March 2023, that is, on the next birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. All polluting organisations and companies were issued notices to stop polluting the rivers and water bodies. The commission will shortly issue instructions to all government and non-government organisations and agencies to stop pollution. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply.