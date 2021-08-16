'Taliban have no agenda outside of Afghanistan'

It is a fact that there is a sense of fear among people regarding the Taliban regime. What is your comment on allegations against the Taliban regime such as cruel treatment of opponents, deprivation of rights of people of other religions, imposing restrictions on people in the name of Islam and keeping the women inside their houses?

Look, I praise Allah because Afghans are Muslims. People of Afghanistan are very well conversant with Islam. The Afghan nation has sacrificed for Islam for ages. The struggle of Afghans to follow Islamic tenets has been written in history. That’s why what you have said about imposing Islamic principles on Afghan people is not true. We don’t need to force women to stay home. The people of Afghanistan are Muslims. Culture, norms, customs and tradition of Afghanistan are harmonious to Islam. We do not want to strip anyone of their rights which are enshrined in Islam and not against the culture and tradition of Afghanistan.

Afghan people from other religions are also the sons of this soil. They will enjoy their rights and freedom fully and no one will be deprived of their rights. We want to assure all not to worry about these matters and not fall for fictitious propaganda that is being spread in various ways.