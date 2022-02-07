‘The eleventh parliamentary election was a shameful failure’

The proceedings of the EC meetings are not recorded in detail in the minutes of these meetings. Many important statements that I made have not been recorded in the proceedings, especially in the case of differing views. In certain cases I asked that my written statements be included in the records. To make sure that my different views did not go missing, at various times I informed the CEC, the commissioners and the secretary of these by means of UO (unofficial) notes. I had often submitted notes of dissent when I had a difference of opinion. I even officially boycotted some of the meetings because I was not given the scope to speak. Let me illustrate what the situation was like.

Three months before the eleventh parliamentary election, I wanted to present a written statement at the commission meeting. My statement was on propositions to ensure that the eleventh parliamentary polls were free, fair, neutral, inclusive and credible. I informed the CEC about this by means of a UO note. I was told in writing to present this at the 36th meeting of the commission and copies of my statement was sent to all the commissioners. But shockingly, in order to prevent me from presenting the statement, the other three commissioners in the exact same language sent UO notes to the CEC requesting that I would not be allowed to present this statement, and the CEC accordingly did not allow me to raise this at the meeting. According to them, my statement was contrary to the constitution. I was extremely aggrieved. A copy of the commissioners’ letters was also given to me. So I drew up a note of dissent and turned up at the meeting. In that note of dissent I said that the constitution had given me the fundamental right of freedom of speech and freedom of expression. The election commission in no way could curb this right. In protest of the commission’s unjust decision, I put in my note of dissent and walked out of the meeting.