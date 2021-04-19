There was no preparation to tackle the second wave: Ahsan H Mansur

The second wave of coronavirus hit the country when the economy started turning around after tackling the first wave of coronavirus. Lockdown had to be imposed. We had hoped the economy would be normal in June-July and will return to how it was of 2019. But that is no longer possible. And eight-day lockdown is being enforced strictly and if it is maintained, the infections will decrease. It is expected that the economy will gradually become normal if the infections decrease.

The problem is that the health sector is the principal sector to tackle coronavirus, but the capacity of this sector has not increased in the last one year. The number of beds and ICUs has not increased. Rather corruption has increased. They failed to spend the budget allocated for the health sector. Where made a they move to spend it, the initiative came to a halt due to irregularities.