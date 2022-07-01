'This tragic incident should not be repeated'

It was really a horrific, tragic incident which killed as many as 7 Japanese nationals. They were the engineers of JICA who engaged with the study of the Metrorail project. We hadn't anticipated this sort of terrorist attack in Dhaka. At that time I was the Senior Vice President of JICA. The entire organisation was in deep shock. We should not forget what happened six years ago. We should remember those Japanese people who endeavoured for quality infrastructure building of this country.

Later that year, probably in September or October, the actual construction work began. We know that it was our responsibility to initiate this work and complete this work. This was our responsibility. The time immediately after the terrorist attack was a very, very difficult moment for our bilateral partnership. So it took almost three months for us to resume the project in Bangladesh. We knew that we had to resume this. We had to go back where we were because Japan and Bangladesh are such important friends.