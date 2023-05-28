'Fair election was decided upon even before the visa policy'

The US has declared a new visa policy, in context of Bangladesh's forthcoming elections. What impact do you think this will have on Bangladesh's politics?

If our political leaders had discussions and dialogue with each other on their own volition to advance towards a free, fair and inclusive election, and not because of the restrictions of the US visa policy, that would have been proper, dignified. But the political environment in Bangladesh is rife with conflict, with very little scope or possibility for discussion or dialogue. All the leaders in our political arena (be they of the ruling party or the opposition), as well as all involved in the election, has some stake or the other in the US. The US is our major development partner too. These matters will play a role in taking their visa policy into cognizance.

The US maintains that they have come up with this visa policy in the interests of Bangladesh's development and a free and fair election. The new US visa policy will have a positive influence on ensuring the forthcoming national parliamentary election is fair and inclusive.