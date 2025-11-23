We are going through a critical period in terms of internal security

Prothom Alo :

We are seeing a series of target killings in Dhaka and Chattogram. Videos of these murders are spreading on social media, creating widespread fear. Why have these criminals become so reckless, and why are the law-enforcement agencies failing to stop them?

ANM Muniruzzaman: Recently, we have noticed a number of law-and-order-related incidents in Dhaka, Chattogram, and other parts of the country. In Bangladesh, such violence is usually seen in the period leading up to elections. However, this time the trend seems more intense than before. One major reason is that the efficiency and operational capacity of the police have declined significantly. After the July 2024 uprising, the police force had practically collapsed. Since then, various efforts have been made to reorganise it. Unfortunately, even after nearly a year and a half, the interim government has not been able to fully rebuild the police force. I believe the government has had enough time to restore the police to at least close to their previous level of efficiency, but they have failed to do so. Taking advantage of this, criminal elements are becoming increasingly reckless.

Moreover, there is also a political dimension to the current situation. In various regions, we are seeing clashes among activists of different political parties, as well as intra-party conflicts that have resulted in loss of lives. Political leaders must be vigilant. They must take measures to ensure that their activists do not become involved in such conflicts.