The power sector's dependency on imports was planned

The fact remains that we have to import energy for power production and that is reality. It is not possible for us to be wholly self-dependent in this regard. When our gas production began to dwindle, we had to shift towards import-dependent oil-fired power plants. There was no other alternative at the time and so a special power act had to be drawn up under a special arrangement. But that was a temporary measure, for three to five years. We should have, at the same time, paid attention to increasing gas production.

In 2018 we began importing LNG. Perhaps that was necessary too. But the mistake we made was not to simultaneously pay attention to gas exploration on grounds that it would take time, and entirely turn to import-dependency. Over the past 20 years, for various reasons, Bangladesh did not turn to gas exploration.

In power production, we have three primary energy sources -- gas, coal and solar energy. Alongside the emergency measures taken to address the power deficit, if we used our own gas and coal, and also pay attention to solar power, then the situation would not have deteriorated so far.