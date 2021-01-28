'Vaccine management is a major challenge'

Any kind of treatment is a holistic matter. The knowledge, experience and skills of physicians and nurses are not enough. As the number of our physicians and nurses for COVID treatment has increased, so has their experience. But medical equipment and related items were not provided within Dhaka or outside of the capital to the required extent. Inadequate logistics haven't been resolved. This will create a challenging situation if the second wave of infection hits the country. Even last month, the ICU beds in Dhaka’s hospitals were almost full. If this is the case with a small number of patients, then it is possible to predict what will happen if the second wave occurs. Therefore, we should equip every district hospital in Dhaka and outside Dhaka with adequate medical equipment for treatment of COVID-19. If we add ICU to a new place, it would not come to any use if there is no skilled workforce to run it.

If the people, who are working in the ICU now, are taken to a new place, then both of the places will suffer. The number of the ICU beds in the medical college hospitals outside Dhaka where ICUs are running well can be increased if new doctors, nurses, technologists are appointed and they can work under the direct supervision of the experienced ones. I repeat that there is a real danger of a second wave of infection in our country.