NIH dengue vaccine evokes hope

The number of people you have administered this vaccine is negligible. This is a shortcoming of this trial, as you acknowledge in your paper. But can it be said that the vaccine has been successfully tested?

Prof Beth Kirkpatrick: Phase two trials are designed to be small since there is so much attention to safety and immune responses. Each volunteer is carefully observed since safety is of paramount importance before we proceed to larger trials. Note that if the vaccine had been unsafe, we would not want to exposure many people to it. This is not the end of the study of this vaccine.

The study done by the iccdr,b used TV005 vaccine manufactured by the US National Institutes of Health, who will only support small, early phase 1 and 2 trials of vaccines designed by their scientists. Larger trials must performed in partnership with pharmaceutical companies, and must use the vaccine manufactured by that pharmaceutical company.

Also, note that since the US NIH is not a pharmaceutical company, and it permits licensure of its vaccine by many pharmaceutical companies. This means that this vaccine could be made across the world by multiple pharmaceutical companies. Already many companies have licensed this vaccine and others are in the process of licensing this vaccine- including Bhutantan (Brazil), Merck (USA), Serum Institute (India), Panacea Biotech (India) and others.

