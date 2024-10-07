Universities have become factories to produce unemployed graduates

Prothom Alo :

Our universities cannot make it to global rankings and even Asian rankings. How do you see the overall crisis of higher education?

Crisis of our higher education can be explained by three measures - equality, accountability in management and knowledge-based and research-oriented education.

The higher education sector has seen massive expansion since 1971 in terms of both infrastructure and statistics. Participation in higher education was only 2 per cent in our country during the liberation war. The rate increased to 10 per cent in 2010 and further to 20 per cent in 2020. This rise in higher education is the result of infrastructural investment by the government and private initiatives. So it can be said that the higher education sector has advanced in terms of numbers. Bangladesh currently has 55 public and 114 private universities.

This visible and external improvement has also created a big plot of crisis in higher education. I will refer to three incongruities here. Firstly, although the previous government spoke about establishing universities in every district, the reality is 41 per cent of the universities of the country are located in Dhaka. Some 21 per cent of public universities are located in Dhaka. In common practice, government intervention comes when private initiatives fail. But we have seen the opposite here. What is the point of establishing 12 public universities in Dhaka when enough private universities are here?

Secondly, the expansion process of our higher education system was considerably lacking planning. We did not establish a single university for research. How many universities will be “centre of excellence”, how many of them will lead in research and what would be the standard of research, who are being recruited as university teachers and who are getting appointed in administrative posts, how many university graduates will be required annually in labour market - there were no proper state policy and investment to deal with these issues.

While the education budget was not increased in proportion to GDP, the scant budget had also been wasted. Many public universities were established out of political consideration. Even the developing countries in Asia (such as Malaysia) that are advanced economically and industrially, such as technology, microchips and aviation, don’t have any specialised aerospace university. But “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University” was approved in Bangladesh in 2019. What is the rationale behind approval of such “white elephant” educational institutions in Bangladesh?

Thirdly, higher education expansion was done unilaterally side-stepping fundamental discussions such as which section of the youth are getting enrolled in universities and if they are prepared. A large section of students with significant “learning gaps” in primary and secondary stages have enrolled in the universities. Around 72 per cent of 8.8 million students in higher education are from National University. The existing crisis is further accentuated as 2,257 colleges under the National University are providing honours and masters degree en masse without minimal scrutiny.

In all, the picture of expansion of our higher education sector is contradictory to our dream of becoming a middle income economy country and industrialisation by 2031. South-East Asian middle income countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand not only partake in university rankings, but also in rankings of secondary education.

Even 10 per cent of Bangladeshi universities don’t participate in the practice of the international ranking system. The main reason behind that is they don’t have any liability and guidelines about the overall education system and university’s own management except for delivering some hollow slogans such as achieving sustainable socioeconomic development through excellence in higher education.