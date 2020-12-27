'We can't allow the election system to be destroyed'

Yes, there remains a question. The government is always alert about exerting its power and so nothing is done without the prime minister's nod. Even so, we have placed the matter before him. At the same time, we have informed the people of the country that we are totally frustrated with the election commission. We have carefully specified our allegations and made these public. Now it is up to the president and the government to take a decision. We cannot say what they will decide. It was our responsibility to bring these matters to light and we did so. We did not do so from any political stance, but in the interests of the country, of the nation. We did so out of our commitment to a democratic system. We will request the president and the government to take appropriate measures.