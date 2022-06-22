Women empowerment must for development of Bangladesh

The Covid-19 pandemic has barred women's development in multifarious ways. Many women have lost their lives. The incomes of many employed women have decreased. The gender-based domestic violence spiked during the pandemic.

However, the drastic change is, a good number of female students were dropped out and married off. The exact data of these children has not been collected yet. All female students will have to be brought back to the school after collecting the proper information.

Even those who were subjected to early marriage will have to be brought back to the school. Advocacy on a large scale is needed for what UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP, and UN Women are working together. We are trying to arrange a massive campaign over bringing the girls back to the school.

Awareness to some extent has been created for discouraging early marriage that will have to be spread. Along with that, it is necessary to execute the law properly.