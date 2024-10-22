Roadmap for reforms and election need to be announced soon

Prothom Alo :

Reforms only on papers are not enough for a fair election; rather a change in overall political culture is needed. It is not the matter of when the reforms will be carried out but there should be efforts to bring out a transparent and collective opinion. For that political parties should be consulted and a consensus formed. There is no point in wasting time over whether the reforms should be carried out before or after the elections.

Reform and election does not contradict but the discussion is being going on in such a direction as if they contradict. Both have to be done in a parallel way. The main duty of this government is to hand over the power to elected representatives of people quickly by carrying out reforms needed to hold a fair election.

There is consensus among all the parties that elections cannot be held under a partisan government. The election must be freed from money, muscle power and communalism. Reforms, such as the introduction of options for ‘No votes’ and Proportional Representation system, are needed as much as necessary for the functioning of a democratic system.