Roadmap for reforms and election need to be announced soon

What is your stance on constitutional reforms? Do you demand an amendment of the constitution of 1972 or do you want a new constitution?
Those who ruled the country in the last 52 years either denied, bypassed or distorted the constitution achieved through the liberation war and turned it into a makeshift document for sake of their power. For the time being it seems it will be enough to that annulment of undemocratic amendments, recognition of different nationalities, establishment of equal rights of women in inheritance of property, legal protection of fundamental rights, balance of powers of the president and prime minister and repeal Article 70. This government should do no more than minimal reforms in the administration and judiciary and hold a fair and free election.
Prothom Alo :
Some parties sought election first and reforms later. We want to know your opinion on political reforms.
Reforms only on papers are not enough for a fair election; rather a change in overall political culture is needed. It is not the matter of when the reforms will be carried out but there should be efforts to bring out a transparent and collective opinion. For that political parties should be consulted and a consensus formed. There is no point in wasting time over whether the reforms should be carried out before or after the elections.
Reform and election does not contradict but the discussion is being going on in such a direction as if they contradict. Both have to be done in a parallel way. The main duty of this government is to hand over the power to elected representatives of people quickly by carrying out reforms needed to hold a fair election.
There is consensus among all the parties that elections cannot be held under a partisan government. The election must be freed from money, muscle power and communalism. Reforms, such as the introduction of options for ‘No votes’ and Proportional Representation system, are needed as much as necessary for the functioning of a democratic system.
How much time do you want to give the government for reforms? How many days do you think would be reasonable for holding the election?
I don't want to fix any time limit for the interim government. But it is not right to give them indefinite time. The government needs to announce a roadmap on reforms and elections soon. If not, there will be room for doubt in the public mind.