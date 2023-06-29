Hides are being discarded, while we turn to leather import

From many years ago, a base price has been determined for rawhide. Every year, based on that, the commerce ministry fixes the price of the hides.

I feel the commercial value of the hide is not taken into consideration when fixing the price in this manner. The hide is considered as a qurbani charity item and since the value of charity items is placed at the minimum, the price of the hides is also fixed in that way.

However, the hides should be considered a raw material and the prices fixed based on the market. This is not done here and so the price is always low and the value of the hides is not assessed according to the market.

This year the price of salt-treated cowhide has been fixed at Tk 50 to 55 per sq ft in Dhaka and Tk 45-48 outside of Dhaka. This is a slight increase from last year. There has been around 6 per cent adjustment of the price. Yet inflation is around 9.9 per cent. Even in that consideration, the price of the hides should be Tk 52 to 57.

If it is seen as a raw material for import, the perhaps the importers will get a better price, given the devaluation of the taka against the dollar. But of the taka devaluation and inflation is even 15 per cent, then the price of the hides should be been Tk 54-60. In that light, the minimum indicators of normal times were not even taken into consideration while fixing the prices fixed this time. If we consider this a raw material, then I feel its price should have been higher.