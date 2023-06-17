Role of leadership in institutionalizing curiosity

The question remains – how do we institutionalise curiosity within a team?

Google search engine or recent AI-based ChatGPT may come up with a lot of ways to do that. But I shall stick to my own experiences that worked for me and my team.

I always encouraged my teammates to challenge the status quo and present his/her ideas on the topic. Being heard is one of the key denominators of being curious and motivates one to capitalise on thinking capacity. I am also a big advocate to go with small pilots to implement new ideas rather than rejecting them theoretically based on prior experiences. Because, if the initiative works for some reason, the team gets benefitted but if it does not – the learning that it captures will be more effective than any other training.

I also understand, it is not always possible to initiate pilots – for whatever reasons. Hence, as a regular practice to instill curiosity, I used to take advantage of team meetings. I am sure we all have monthly team meetings in different forms and shapes. Usually, we discuss different business priorities during those sessions. However, we used to keep an hour dedicated to refine our learning journey.

In every meeting, we assign someone from the team to read a book or to research a topic that is mostly generic (leadership, marketing, new consumer behavior, or customer developments). The assigned one must read the book or research on that topic and present it to all of us on the next session. As he/she has to concise the book within 30 minutes of presentations or face the entire team, he/she has to go through it thoroughly. After the presentation, we used to discuss further where the person in charge plays the role of a facilitator. I was quite surprised to see the outcome. And of course, we used to reward the person who contributed more effectively to the session.