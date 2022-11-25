Is Gig Economy slowly breaking a social norm?

While an international student in Glasgow back in 2021, I observed how normal it is for all the international students to work for different restaurants, shops on a part-time basis. Every nationality works there with a fair pay scale and supports themselves. They pay their accommodation costs, tuition fees, etc. with these earnings. This is something which is relatively absent in Bangladesh. The social norm of not formalising and respecting part time jobs and considering these jobs of lower income brackets has always been evident in Bangladesh. It is considered as an indicator of "lower-class" by society, which prevents people to work or work with a very minimum pay. So, if a student from Bangladesh can work there, why can not he work here during his studies? Is it because of earning in dollars and pounds is prestigious or is it the social barrier?

One of the most inquisitive questions I have heard while my job tenure in Foodpanda Bangladesh in 2020 was whether I was working as a rider there. Obviously, the tone was mostly with a sense of condescension. Although I worked there as an executive, the majority of our recruited employers were riders who at least at once encountered such behavior from the society. But slowly people from diversified backgrounds are joining the crowd of gig economy. People are getting familiar with the idea of “Gig” where one works based on one’s availability and flexibility.