Journalists are united, civil society is one

In an unexpected and unwarranted incident, Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam was victim of harassment at the health ministry where she had been carrying out her professional duties. An attempt was then made to take her on remand. The honourable court rejected the appeal, but Rozina Islam is presently in prison. This is a great blow to Rozina Islam, her family, press freedom and anti-corruption values and principles.
Rozina Islam won several awards for her investigative journalism, including the Canadian Awards for Excellence in Bangladeshi Journalism (2011), TIB’s Investigative Journalism Award(2015), the Media Award against Corruption initiated by PIB and ACC(2014) and more. She won the love and respect of the people of this country as well as observers home and abroad.
Reactions and protests have been pouring in from various quarters within the country and overseas against the unwarranted and unexpected assault on Rozina Islam, that is, an assault on the media as a whole. Their protests, demand for redress and their solidarity with free media is an inspiration and gives us courage.
The Editors Council, Editors Guild, National Press Club, Journalists Union, Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum and various other journalist organisations, media persons, political parties and leaders, civic and social organisations, human rights organisations, professional groups, intellectuals and civil society, human rights activists, artistes, writers and cultural activists, and common citizens on the social media have stood beside press freedom. They are actively demanding justice and protesting against injustice. The Prothom Alo family expresses gratitude towards everyone.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Amnesty International, Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), PEN Bangladesh, South Asian Women in Media (SAWM) and various organisations from all over the world have issued statements condemning the incident and demanding the release of Rozina Islam.
These united and individual active initiatives and efforts to establish an independent media and press freedom in democratic Bangladesh, give us inspiration.
Prothom Alo believes in the rule of law. We believe that Rozina Islam will receive justice in court. Prothom Alo remains by the side of her family. Prothom Alo will not be deterred from its role and responsibility in establishing justice and fighting against injustice.
We demand the false case against Rozina Islam be withdrawn, that she be released unconditionally and that the perpetrators of the harassment against her be identified and duly punished.