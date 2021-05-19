Journalists are united, civil society is one

In an unexpected and unwarranted incident, Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam was victim of harassment at the health ministry where she had been carrying out her professional duties. An attempt was then made to take her on remand. The honourable court rejected the appeal, but Rozina Islam is presently in prison. This is a great blow to Rozina Islam, her family, press freedom and anti-corruption values and principles.

Rozina Islam won several awards for her investigative journalism, including the Canadian Awards for Excellence in Bangladeshi Journalism (2011), TIB’s Investigative Journalism Award(2015), the Media Award against Corruption initiated by PIB and ACC(2014) and more. She won the love and respect of the people of this country as well as observers home and abroad.