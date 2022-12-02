Four years in Teknaf

Teknaf beach is crowd free and far quieter and cooler than Cox’s Bazar. It is increasingly becoming popular to both tourists and local people. There is an eco-friendly restaurant fully made of bamboo and wood. It is so closed to the beach that you can enjoy the sea breeze sitting in the restaurant. It is a perfect place to have a lovely evening with friends and family. The sunset is stunning from Teknaf beach, and it is good spot for people who love taking photos.

Jahidul Islam, a development professional with focus on child protection who lived in Teknaf for more than four years, says he still misses many things of Teknaf, such as the cool beach, the Naf River, fresh fish and not to mention Saint Martin's island. He also added one thing that surprised him; local people in Teknaf do not care about the price of things while buying, especially fish, meat, or vegetable. They just choose and pay without any bargaining. This is unusual for people from outside of Teknaf and it is one of the reason prices of things are comparatively high in Teknaf.

The long jetty on the Naf River is another beautiful place that people often visit, and I often loved to go there. From the jetty, the cool, pristine Naf River and the high hills of Rakhine state are well viewed. If one goes to the end of the jetty, he will find himself almost in the middle of the river. The water becomes very eye soothing when the blue sky is reflected on it, and it looks like pearls sparkling when the sun shines on it at noon. People often catch big fish by hook sitting on the jetty which is also amazing to see.