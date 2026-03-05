The time has come for Bangladesh to turn to the sea: Exploring blue economy

For a densely populated country like Bangladesh, with limited land, rising unemployment, and growing climate vulnerability, the blue economy is no longer a distant concept—it is an urgent national necessity. The Bay of Bengal offers immense potential, yet despite Bangladesh securing sovereign rights over more than 118,000 square kilometers of maritime territory, the blue economy has yet to become a core component of national development planning.

The sea holds opportunities across fisheries, marine biodiversity, offshore energy, shipping, tourism, and renewable power. Experts estimate that, if fully developed through strategic investment, good governance, and modern technology, the blue economy could contribute 3–5 percent or more to GDP within the next decade and generate substantial employment for youth and coastal communities. Currently, fisheries contribute around 3–4 percent of GDP, supporting 17–18 million livelihoods, yet most activity remains coastal and artisanal, while high-value, export-oriented, and deep-sea operations are still underdeveloped.

To fully unlock the Bay of Bengal’s potential, Bangladesh must adopt bold investment, technology modernization, and public-private initiatives.