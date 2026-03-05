The time has come for Bangladesh to turn to the sea: Exploring blue economy
For a densely populated country like Bangladesh, with limited land, rising unemployment, and growing climate vulnerability, the blue economy is no longer a distant concept—it is an urgent national necessity. The Bay of Bengal offers immense potential, yet despite Bangladesh securing sovereign rights over more than 118,000 square kilometers of maritime territory, the blue economy has yet to become a core component of national development planning.
The sea holds opportunities across fisheries, marine biodiversity, offshore energy, shipping, tourism, and renewable power. Experts estimate that, if fully developed through strategic investment, good governance, and modern technology, the blue economy could contribute 3–5 percent or more to GDP within the next decade and generate substantial employment for youth and coastal communities. Currently, fisheries contribute around 3–4 percent of GDP, supporting 17–18 million livelihoods, yet most activity remains coastal and artisanal, while high-value, export-oriented, and deep-sea operations are still underdeveloped.
To fully unlock the Bay of Bengal’s potential, Bangladesh must adopt bold investment, technology modernization, and public-private initiatives.
Investment, Technology Transfer, and Modernisation
Development of the blue economy requires significant public and private investment in maritime infrastructure, including modern ports, deep-sea fishing harbors, cold storage facilities, research centers, and coastal transport systems. Such investments would attract domestic and foreign capital while creating long-term opportunities for coastal regions.
Modern technology is equally critical. Many coastal activities rely on outdated tools and manual systems, limiting productivity and sustainability. Bangladesh must adopt modern fishing gear, satellite navigation, sonar, climate forecasting tools, and digital port management systems to boost efficiency and reduce environmental damage.
Technology transfer from advanced maritime nations should be a national strategy. Partnerships with countries experienced in deep-sea fishing, offshore drilling, renewable ocean energy, and marine biotechnology can help Bangladesh adopt proven, sustainable technologies instead of relying on costly trial-and-error approaches. Offshore wind and tidal energy, modern shipbuilding, and ship recycling demand specialized machinery, engineering expertise, and compliance with international safety and environmental standards.
Equally important is human capital development. Maritime universities, oceanographic research centers, and vocational institutes must train engineers, marine scientists, environmental lawyers, and technicians to operate and manage a modern blue economy. Digital technologies—IoT systems, sensors, cloud computing, and machine learning—can improve fisheries and aquaculture efficiency while promoting environmental sustainability.
Government Role, Policy, and Strategic Leadership
The government’s role is decisive in guiding private investment and safeguarding marine resources. Bangladesh needs a comprehensive national maritime strategy that aligns economic growth with environmental sustainability. Key initiatives should include modernizing ports, funding deep-sea fishing fleets, supporting marine tourism infrastructure, and promoting renewable ocean energy.
Incentives such as tax breaks, low-interest loans, and public-private partnerships can attract investment while enforcing compliance with environmental and labor standards. Strong monitoring mechanisms are essential to prevent resource misuse. Existing laws governing fisheries, shipping, and the environment are fragmented and outdated; an integrated legal framework is needed to ensure sustainable extraction, pollution control, marine zoning, renewable energy development, and environmental impact assessments.
Workforce development is also vital. Scholarships, vocational training, and technical courses in maritime sciences, ocean technology, and marine engineering will produce the skilled professionals necessary for a modern blue economy. Coordination across ministries and agencies will prevent regulatory overlap and ensure coherent implementation of policy objectives.
Lessons from International Experience
Global experience shows that successful blue economy development depends on strong legislation, technology adoption, and sustainable governance. Bangladesh can draw lessons from countries that have effectively combined policy, investment, and technology.
Japan: Advanced fishing technologies, longlining, modern aquaculture, and artificial reefs boost productivity while supporting sustainability.
China: Comprehensive fisheries value chains—from capture to processing, storage, and export—have created food security, employment, and foreign exchange earnings.
South Korea: Modern fishing technology combined with research and international cooperation enhances efficiency and environmental sustainability; Bangladesh has already sought technical support for deep-sea fishing and value-added processing.
Norway: Offshore oil and gas resources are developed under strict environmental safeguards, contributing to national income and sovereign wealth.
Germany and Denmark: Offshore wind energy projects and renewable technology policies have created jobs, strengthened green industries, and reduced fossil fuel dependence.
Singapore: Advanced port management, digital logistics, and environmental standards have transformed it into an efficient maritime hub.
These examples illustrate the importance of replacing outdated techniques, adopting international technology, and integrating economic development with environmental protection. Bangladesh can enhance coastal livelihoods, generate foreign exchange, and strengthen its economy by modernizing vessels, processing facilities, and management systems.
The blue economy represents one of Bangladesh’s most valuable yet underutilized assets. For a developing country seeking inclusive growth, employment, and climate resilience, it is a realistic and urgent pathway. Strategic government intervention, public and private investment, modern technology, legal reform, and human capital development are all essential to unlock the Bay of Bengal’s potential.
Sustainable fishing practices, pollution control, renewable energy adoption, and biodiversity conservation must guide all blue economy projects. Strong government oversight will ensure that economic growth benefits both people and the environment. With decisive action, Bangladesh can transform its maritime resources into a sustainable engine of prosperity. The sea should no longer be seen merely as a geographic boundary but as a foundation for a greener, resilient, and prosperous future.
* The author is a freelance writer.