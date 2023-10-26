Situation will deteriorate if counter actions continue

Under these circumstances, the rallies and counter rallies of the two political sides is creating fresh cause for concern. If such counter actions continue, there is fear of clashes and the situation deteriorating further. This does not bode well for the country.

I believe that the crisis can be resolved through dialogue. But no such initiative is visible. There is no visible way of overcoming this conflict either. The civil society in our country is very weak too, or rather non-existent. They have been unable to take any effective measures. There is no effort within the government to this end either.

In such a situation, it is noted that the western quarters have been more active for a free and fair election. I feel that this activity or intervention by the foreigners is due to our politicians. If the election is not held democratically in a fair and proper manner this time, a dark future looms ahead. We must keep in mind, a lion’s share of our foreign trade is with the West.