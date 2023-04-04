How realistic is a New World Order under China?

The Global Security Initiative is interested in establishing itself as an alternative to the US-controlled global order and this is evident in the Global Security Initiative. Xi Jinping first makes mention of this initiative in a speech delivered in April last year. In the speech he proposed that all countries live together in harmony because "we are all indeed passengers in the same boat, we all want security." The 'white paper' published on 21 February this year by Beijing to explain this initiative in detail, made it clear that China wanted a change to the prevailing hegemonic, unilateral and protectionist global order of the West.

The picture of how this change will come about is not very clear, but it is clear from the words of Chinese leaders that they want national sovereignty, rather than western interventionist politics, to be at the centre point of international relations. China wants an end to US' repeated castigations regarding human rights and imposition of sanctions. The source of this proposal is probably the 17th century Westphalian model which has the principle of inviolable sovereignty at heart. But China has not condemned the manner in which Russia is violating the sovereignty of its neighbour, and so it is obvious these proposals are not unconditional.

Certain American experts term this initiative as an autocrat's manifesto. Michael Schuman of the Atlantic journal writes that the objective of this new order is to ensure that the autocrats of the world can enjoy their power in peace. The US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that what China actually wants is to destroy the rule-based order that has been there for the last 75 years and establish an order where authoritarian rules like China will be considered legitimate.