Newer avenues of documentary photography

The need, the desire, and the yearning for the recognition of “reality” does not exist solely in the heart and mind of the photographer or those being photographed but also involves the spectator. Documentary images suggest that there is a particular perspective, outlook or a viewpoint by which a photograph must be looked at. But the “politics of vision” play a role in how an objective, documented photograph is viewed by a spectator when the spectator behold “knowledge”. The viewer is forced to confront reality, but “confronting reality” is not something that the human species has historically been good at. Its extension and shadow projects across societies, manifested in the form of “denial”. A popular concept now, “denial” is seen referred to in magazines and applied by those who have never even heard of the term, or where it originates from in psychanalysis.

The same remains for teachers, students, and virtually anyone who has seemingly been “in denial” of the obvious truth or reality, readily evident or apparent to everyone around them. Thus, if a documentary intended to change, alter, or evolve the mindset of its audience does not fully succeed, or even completely fails to do so, it should not come as a surprise, even if the documentary engaged with its viewers with “interesting” photographic images.

The concept of documentary has to renovate itself as time goes on. It must adapt to different strategies, for new audiences, each of whom can have a different demand and hold different values. This is what has led documentary to find various voices and spaces, facilitated by the media, the spectacle culture of contemporary culture. A new openness emerges towards photography as contemporary art in institutions.

* Gazi Nafis Ahmed works with photography and video and has exhibited worldwide, including at the Venice Art Biennale. He taught at Danish School of Media & Journalism, Complutense University, Istitut Europeo di Design Madrid, Lens School of Visual Arts and was an honorary fellow at Columbia University.