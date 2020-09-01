Let's learn to live with floods, rivers

The breadth of the rivers are reduced by building dams and embankments on the two banks of the river in the name of river training, constructing sluice gates, creating roads, arbitrary culverts, and land graving. Those are obstructing the natural drainage routes and rain or flood water is stuck day after day.

We think it's time to thinking anew. We can move away from the path of killing the river in the name of controlling or training the river. Such an example is the southwestern part of the country which is active delta in terms of land formation, where almost all the rivers are dying in reaction to the Coastal Embankment Project-CEP implemented in the 1960s.

The huge amount of silt that used to rise in the tide and would have been swallowed in the floodplain through the rivers and canals here is blocked by the dam-sluice gates, being deposited in the rivers and the rivers are dying. We know about the water logging of the Bil Dakatia, Bhabdaha area. Needless to say, foreign knowledge and loan have completely ignored the importance of this silt in our water management. This deltaic island of the Ganges, east coast, central coast, and west coast are characterized by shining features. No matter what we do in our water management, geography has not taken these features into consideration. If we do not take these factors into account in our future plans, suffering will only increase. The idea of ​​a structural solution alone will not bring good results. In our plans, we have to take into account the regional features as well as the differences in the rivers. It should not be forgotten that flood silt has made our floodplain fertile, which we are now helping to kill the river by not allowing into the floodplain.

* The writers are members of the ‘Life and Nature Safeguard Platform -LNSP’ a civil society forum