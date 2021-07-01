Letter to Chotoo on the past 5 years

Dear Chotoo,

I can’t believe it’s been five years that you’ve been gone.It feels like we were sitting in the room we shared and talking, just the other day. Of course, every one of us misses you, but I want you to know that you’re still such a big part of our lives. Not a day goes by without talking about you and remembering how much you mean to us.

We spent the last 5 years in sadness without your presence but with our heads held high with how proud you’ve made us. I would have otherwise told you about how much Nana Bhai misses you and how he looks at your picture every night before he goes to bed, but you don’t need me to do that anymore. The three of you, you, Nana Bhai and Choto Malikijaan (Shazneen), are together now, and I’m sure you’re happy. Just try not to miss the rest of us too much. Jokes aside, who would have ever thought that 1 July, that this very day, would be the day to remember both you and Nana Bhai and the exemplary human beings the two of you always were.