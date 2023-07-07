The Election Commission has shackled itself

According to the section of the RPO under discussion, the election could at any time (including on the day of voting), at any level and in any seat, be suspended or cancelled. It is not understood why the Awal Commission required the matter to be clarified. The question naturally arises, did the election face any form of backlash after cancelling the Gaibandha election?

Yet the parliament passed the bill and this has seriously curbed the jurisdiction of the commission. Perhaps the commission didn't want this. From the recommendations of the commission that I see, there was no change in the word 'election'. Even so, why did the commission add this in their proposal? Does the commission want to shrug off its liability so as to avoid international pressure?

Whatever the case may be, the manner in which the bill has been passed indicates that the changes have been made outside of the flawed amendment proposal of the commission. In three parts if the amendment, the word 'election' has been replaced with 'polling'. After the bill is published in the form of an ordinance, it will be added to the RPO. That means the election commission will have to curb the use of its authority in ensuing the coming election is fair and credible. While it is the ruling party that is responsible for limiting the election commission's powers and for this amendment, the commission has displayed a lack of maturity. They have shackled themselves.

No matter what explanation the election comes up with regarding their initiative and the government's amendment, the fact remains that the amendment has curtailed the commission's powers. Due to this change in the RPO, the commission can do nothing but carry out routine measures before the voting, unless it uses the power bestowed on it by Article 119 of the constitution. This liability to the greater part lies with the election commission.