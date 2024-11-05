Prothom Alo will remain firm in independent journalism

Awami League assumed power again in an election overseen by the army-backed caretaker government. After that Prothom Alo held on to its independent and impartial journalism defying different types of pressure, intimidation and attack in over 15 years of Awami League. We faced lawsuits and different types of pressures during that period. The number of cases surpassed over a hundred at a moment. A total of 25 cases are still pending in and outside Dhaka.

IRuling party MPs including Latif Siddiqui, Shajahan Khan and Sheikh Selim harangued against Prothom Alo for around an hour in the parliament on 21 Septenber 2009. They demanded Prothom Alo editor be arrested, brought to the parliament and face trial. Since then pressure on Prothom Alo continued. Not only in Dhaka, our correspondents from different areas faced repression. Cases were filed against Prothom Alo reporters and the editor in every nook and cranny of the country.

The government in August 2015, through verbal orders, forced around 50 local and multinational companies to stop publishing their ads in Prothom Alo. The government ads were stopped beforehand. The goal was to financially cripple Prothom Alo.

On 27 May 2015, Prothom Alo published a report on corruption in purchasing 15 power tillers with the government's money in Jhenaidah. On 2 July, Prothom Alo published another story on the issue titled ‘Prothom Alo’s news not fake, 5 are yet to purchase power tillers’. As we ran a report on corruption of an organisation of the agriculture ministry, the agriculture minister took to the parliament floor on three days (16, 17 June and 5 July) and criticized our report on ‘public interest’. She had two press briefings against us in the parliament. For covering that issue, the reporter and editor faced 12 lawsuits. All these cases were quashed by the courts.

In the latest, Prothom Alo was subjected to unprecedented propaganda over a petty issue, over a report covered by our Savar correspondent in March 2023. Government-backed writers, artists, professors and vice chancellors were deployed in a planned way against Prothom Alo.

Propaganda was carried out in and outside the parliament. Cancellation of declaration, arrest and trial of Prothom Alo editor was demanded.

Over the incident, two cases were filed against Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman and one against the editor. Shamsuzzaman had to go to jail. Earlier, Prothom Alo’s special correspondent Rozina Islam was attacked, harassed and arrested.

Prothom Alo faced every sort of obstacle. An embargo was imposed against Prothom Alo in the prime minister’s press briefings and any other programme. Almost all government and semi-government offices stopped subscribing to Prothom Alo.

The government’s ire for Prothom Alo was so much so that the prime minister herself told the parliament that, ‘Prothom Alo is enemy of Awami League, Prothom Alo is enemy of democracy, Prothom Alo is enemy of the people of the country.’ These allegations against Prothom Alo had no justification. Prothom Alo’s journalism and all activities were based on Bangladesh’s independence and liberation war and revolved around democracy and people’s welfare. This is true for all news, all publicity, all programmes and all publications of Prothom Alo. This stance makes Prothom Alo the most popular and biggest news media of the country. We have been following these tenets continuously and devotedly for 26 long years. And we get recognition through active participation and love of the readers. Prothom Alo’s journalists receive local awards every year in recognition of their works. They also receive international recognition.

I also want to remind you that Prothom Alo abides by all laws of the land. Our income and expenditure is open to the government. In recognition, Prothom Alo as an organisation and the editor as an individual have been recognized as best taxpayers for eight consecutive years.

