Make mental health and wellness a priority

Researchers say a strong healthy multigenerational family structure like those found in Bangladesh and many other countries that have maintained the family traditions are the healthiest for children. There are always adults around other than just the two parents to love the children, respond to their needs, and keep them safe. The parents are supported by other family members. There is a better chance for the child to get their needs met with more aunts, uncles, and grandparents around. The parents can have ‘time off duty.' Although many one or two-parent families get everything right, a multigenerational family has better chances.

The first three years are the most crucial determinants of the mental health of our children. The interactions with caregivers at this time are critical to setting the brain stage for dealing with stress, fear, abandonment, and trust. These are basic relationship foundations that affect us for the rest of our lives. Later in life, we may wonder why we have strong reactions to what our friends say, the spouse does or the children do. These have their roots in our early childhood interactions before we can even speak. Many experiments have been done that can predict from two years of age if there will be mental health difficulties later in life.