Bangladesh's education system and an underprepared future

If we compare Bangladesh with other South Asian countries, the difference becomes even more evident. According to World Bank data from 2013 to 2022, India’s lowest investment in education was 3.8% of GDP. In recent years, it has remained above 4%. Nepal’s lowest expenditure during this period was around 3% of GDP in 2013, and the country has demonstrated a stronger commitment in recent years by consistently investing more than 4% of GDP. Sri Lanka is the only country in the region that has spent less than Bangladesh in certain years. At the same time, Pakistan’s expenditure has remained close to Bangladesh’s level. In contrast, the Maldives and Bhutan have shown significantly stronger commitment to education, investing between 4% and 7.2% of GDP during this period.

The impact of such lower investment is reflected in the World Bank''s Learning-Adjusted Years of Schooling (LAYS), which show that Bangladesh records 7.6 effective learning years, performing better than Pakistan, which stands at 6.1 years. However, Bangladesh remains behind India at 8.3 years, Bhutan at 8.6 years, Maldives at 10.2 years, and Sri Lanka, which has the highest performance in the region with 10.8 effective learning years. These differences reflect significant variation, and the consequences are increasingly visible.

Besides, here, graduate employability is under strain, and public confidence in curriculum changes is fragile. The education system continues to expand in scale, but struggles to ensure quality, coherence, and relevance. The budget from the newly elected government didn’t reflect what they mentioned earlier to invest 5% of GDP in education, to eliminate financial constraints and improve the quality of education. But from experience, it still raises the question of whether the impact will be on quantity or on real quality.