WASA’s water Shanti: A good public project that falls short

More strikingly, despite producing hundreds of thousands of litres of water every month, Shanti is largely absent from grocery stores, tea stalls, restaurants and supermarkets across the capital.

The report highlights a troubling reality. The infrastructure exists—the purification plant is operational and bottled water continues to be produced every month. What has failed is the system that connects production to consumers.

That distinction matters because Shanti was never intended to be just another bottled water business. According to WASA itself, the project was launched to prevent private companies from arbitrarily increasing prices and to ensure that safe drinking water remained affordable for ordinary people. Those objectives remain as relevant today as they were in 2006. Unfortunately, neither has been realised.

One reason is that Shanti has struggled to compete in a retail market without adopting many of the systems that successful consumer products depend on.