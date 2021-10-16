My teacher, Bose Professor Dr AM Harun Ar Rashid

In early ’75 the university advertised for 2 lecturer positions in physics. I duly applied and very often used to ask Harun Sir about my possibilities, because the Dhaka University was never completely out of politics or coterie interests in appointments. He used to say, "I hope they will judge you based on your work and I can say nothing more than that." In the meantime I almost finished our well cited works on alkali halide crystals. In June ’75 I asked Harun Sir whether I am killing my time here at the physics department. Many of my classmates had jobs by then. He said, "There is a green light, but I am not cent percent sure about it." In a few days' time I received by appointment letter and joined the department as a lecturer on 1 July 1975 and Harun Sir was the first person to congratulate me. He said, "Now you have two tasks – teaching and research." Until then, whenever I met him, he rarely had any peripheral talks with me. All our discussions were centered on research, teaching and writing books!

Alongside my teaching and research, I was trying to secure a scholarship to go abroad. During that time a new department called Theoretical Physics was in action and Harun Sir was the Chairman of the Department. Brighter students (most of them are settled abroad with senior positions) started working with him with great zeal and enthusiasm. This department with all its possibilities and prospects was closed down at a point (I was in England during that time). Since I was not in the scene, I cannot make any comment on it. But I think if the department would exist it could do a great job!

In 1975 after the killing of Bangabanbhu Sheikh Mujib, Harun Sir became very upset and at a point he went abroad for a while. When he came back in 1976, I started writing my PhD thesis based on my work that I did entirely in Dhaka. In the meantime I applied for the Commonwealth Scholarship. In the interview board Professor Fazlul Halim Chowdhury, told me, "You have done excellent work with Harun, so why don’t you write up your PhD thesis here and then go abroad as a postdoc at a later stage?" My answer was a mixture of 'yes' and 'no' motions. My eyes were in fact on the Commonwealth Scholarship. I got a letter in May 1975 from the Ministry of Education confirming the award. Right at time I was involved with three things together : write-up of the PhD thesis, handling formalities of the scholarship and my marriage!

During all these hectic times one day I asked Harun Sir, "I am going to submit my thesis, can you tell me who will be my examiners?" His answer was, "It is highly confidential, but I can tell you that the examiners are the most distinguished professors in the field." They were indeed Professor G Rickeyzen (UK) and Professor F Bassani (Italy) . Harun Sir never compromised with quality.